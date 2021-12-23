Nenagh Court: Tipperary woman went on shoplifting spree around Nenagh
A pre-sentencing report has been sought by Nenagh Court on a woman who went on a shoplifting spree in Nenagh.
Amy Ennis of 32 Cluain Muilleann, Nenagh, stole over €407 worth of items on November 29, 2021.
Ms Ennis pleaded to taking clothing and other items valued at more than €259 from Dunnes Stores, Annbrook, Nenagh.
She pleaded to taking toys and items worth over €92 from JKC’s, Pearse Street, Nenagh, and toiletries from Clare Street Pharmacy, Clare Street, Nenagh, valued at over €55.
Her solicitor, Liz McKever, said that all goods were recovered. She asked that a probation report be carried out on Ms Ennis.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrah adjourned the case to March 24, 2022 for a pre-sentencing probation report.
