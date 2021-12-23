Nenagh councillors disagree on hail-prone M7

At last week's sitting of the Nenagh Municipal District Council, Councillors disagreed about what measures should be taken to improve safety on the M7 during hail showers.

Independent Councillor Joe Hannigan raised the issue of hail events on the M7. He said he feels duty-bound to "champion the cause."

"I cannot let this go with us, saying we won't do anything. "I'm not letting it go," said Cllr Hannigan.

However, the M7 is not under the remit of Tipperary County Council but Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) Cllr Hannigan asked Director of Services Roads, Transportation, Infrastructure Marcus O'Connor to contact the TII and arrange a meeting to develop a joint strategy.

Mr O'Connor said that while Met Eireann research showed an increase in hail events on this section of road, there was nothing wrong with the road itself. He said this can happen on any road, but being caught off guard leads to "more catastrophic consequences” because drivers can travel faster on the motorway.

However, he did agree that more awareness among drivers of sudden weather events was needed. Cllr Hannigan acknowledged this could happen on any road but said that he would like to see a local signage campaign to put some measure in place now.

"We all have to play our own square of the field," said Cllr Hannigan. Nenagh Cathaoirleach and Independent Cllr Michael O'Meara disagreed, saying it is a national, not a local, matter.

He said that most people are not taught to drive in hail, and a campaign on driving in severe weather conditions would be a better approach. He suggested the council might work with other local authorities to coordinate a campaign.

Independent Councillor Hughie McGrath suggested that the council install VMS signs during the winter to improve awareness about hail showers.

He also asked for statistics from the TII on the M7 between Newlands Cross and Borris-on-Ossory and from Borris-on-Ossory to Limerick.

Mr O'Connor said he had no issue getting the statistics, but the local authority could not do anything about it because it is a national road.

Cllr Hannigan said he was not happy with the council's decision.

"We cannot leave it as it is," said Cllr Hannigan.

Separately, Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has called on the TII to improve safety on the M7 through North Tipperary.

He asks that the TII install overhead digital signs warning road users about hazardous conditions.

"It is well known that this stretch of road has been examined on numerous occasions to try and improve road safety in the area, but unfortunately, there is still a high number of incidents, and too many of them fatal, on this road, said Deputy Cahill.

He said that engineers think that the road's proximity to the hills makes it more prone to hail showers and that gantry signs may prevent some accidents.

"I firmly believe that these signs should be installed with haste so that motorists can be communicated within the event of a sudden change in conditions, especially at this time of year. This and other efforts are needed along the M7 to prevent further unnecessary fatalities on our roads,” said Deputy Cahill.