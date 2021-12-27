Kiladangan make it clean sweep of North titles

Walsh’s of Nenagh North Tipperary Under 21 A Hurling Final 2021

Kiladangan 3-18

Roscrea 0-10

By Liam Hogan

A devastating second half performance helped holders Kiladangan make it a clean sweep of North finals when they defeated a disappointing Roscrea side in the Walsh’s of Nenagh Under 21 A hurling final played at Toomevara last Sunday afternoon.

Leading from start to finish Kiladangan’s ability to win the fifty fifty exchanges and all round ability worked the oracle as they won with the fifth biggest winning margin in the history of the grade and the highest since Kilruane MacDonaghs won the 2006 by eighteen points.

The pathway to their third title in five years began at slow pace and it was the eleventh minute before they opened their account with a Shane Gleeson free. The Kiladangan top scorer on 0-10 added another three points, including two frees, to give the holders a four point lead at the first water break.

On the resumption Luke Cashin had Roscrea on the scoreboard in the 17th minute but the Kiladangan defence continued to keep tabs on the Roscrea attack with John O’Meara excellent in his sweeper role while Darragh Butler and Darragh Ryan were prominent but Conor Culhane’s display was inspiring and his point in the 18th minute had Kiladangan four clear.

With Sean Hayes increasing the lead, Roscrea needed a reply and Jack Lee obliged before Hayes scored his second with the lead increasing to six when Conor Byrne made it 0-8 to 0-2 on twenty six minutes. Luke Cashin narrowed the gap with a free but Matthew Cleary made it a six point margin again but Dylan Hogan had the final score of the opening thirty to see the halftime scoreline reading Kiladangan 0-9 Roscrea 0-4.

Roscrea were first to attack after the resumption but another Culhane clearance dropped around the Roscrea twenty metre line before Bill Cleary won possession. Two steps later he had the support of fellow wing forward D J McGrath who wasted no time in firing low to the back of Graham Fahy’s net from fifteen meters out.

Points from Luke Seacy and Cashin (free) kept Roscrea close but Kiladangan began to turn the screw thank to Bryan McLoughney and Shane Gleeson (free) moving the lead to eight before the game was well over as a contest when Paul Seymour edged the ball into the net from close in after Graham Fahy failed to cope with a Shane Gleeson delivery.

Roscrea’s Jack Lee doubled his account with a point in the 40th minute and Luke Cashin added a free a minute later before Brian McLoughney and Jack Lee swapped points in time for the final water break in the 47th minute, the holders leading by nine.

The return to play was familiar and from midfield an overhead delivery by DJ McGrath had the Roscrea defence in trouble again this time Bryan McLoughney racing inside the cover to score Kiladangan’s third goal from close in.

Happy that the blue and gold ribbons were attached to the Michael Delaney cup, the holders continued to pile on the scores and struck four more unanswered points through Shane Gleeson (super point), McLoughney and two more from Gleeson.

With Luke Cashin replaced Roscrea had to reply on full back James Synnot for frees and in the closing minutes he went low from a thirty metre free but had to be satisfied with a point. However, there was no stopping Kiladangan and after two more Shane Gleeson points, the later from play, Kiladangan had their fourth Under 21 title joining the victories in the North senior, Junior B, Junior C and Under 19 finals.

A record for a North Tipp club.