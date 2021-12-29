Search

29 Dec 2021

Walk-in vaccination clinics in Nenagh today and this week

The HSE will be operating a walk-in vaccination clinic in Nenagh today and this week.

The clinics are now accepting people aged 30 years and older.

Today, December 29, the booster clinic is open from 08:30am to 7pm.

Thursday, December 30, the clinic will be administering doses one and two from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

Boosters will be available again Sunday, January 2, from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.

