Minor football finals preview

Next weekend sees the A and B county minor football finals being staged.

The finals were launched on Sunday December 19 in Deans Grove in Dundrum House Hotel. County BnG Chairman Tommy Landers wished all teams well and congratulated the captains of all the teams on leading their teams to this stage of our competitions. Chairman of Friends of Tipperary Football Michael Devlin said these players are the future of Tipperary Football and wished all teams well.

The A final sees Clonmel Commercials facing Durlas 'Og. The last time these sides played each other in a final was in 2018 when the south team took the honors. Commercials have reached the final by defeating Kilsheelan in the south final followed by victory over Ballina in the quarter final and J K Brackens in the semi final. They have joint captains in Oisin Forristal and Eoghan Walsh and are managed by Rian Forristal.

Durlas Og are looking to complete the double having won the hurling final earlier in the year . Having lost the mid final they bounced back to defeat Rockwell Rovers in the quarter and Newport in the semi final . Alex Moloney leads the mid team while Tony Lanigan takes charge of this team for a final time.

The B final will see Golden Kilfeacle face the winners of the Cahir v Galtee Rovers semi final . Golden having lost the west final defeated Upperchurch in the quarter final and are looking to add a county championship to the league they won in the summer. They are captained by Aaron Colohan and managed by John Colohan.

Cahir having lost the south final defeated Moneygall Clonakenny to reach the semi final. They will be lead out by Dylan Butler and managed by Jim Halpin. Galtee Rovers having won the west final with victory over Golden defeated Boherlahan to reach the semi final. Eoin Halpin captains the west champions while Andrew Morrissey manages.

The A final throws in at 2 pm in Dundrum on Sunday January 2nd with the B semi final (Cahir or Galte Rovers ) throwing in at 2 pm on Wednesday 27th December in Bansha. The B final will also take place on January 2nd with time and venue announced after the semi.