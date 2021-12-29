Tipperary club fixtures and results

FIXTURES:
County Tipperary
29-12-2022 (Wed)
County Minor U17 B Football Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Cahir in Golden 7.00
02-01-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance U21 B Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Portroe V Boherlahan Dualla in Templederry 1.30
Clonoulty Rossmore V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Bansha 1.30
County Minor U17 A Football Final
Clonmel Commercials V Durlas Óg in Dundrum 2.00
Mid Tipperary
01-01-2022 (Sat)
Donal & Rose Younge U21 A Hurling Final
Moycarkey Borris V Drom & Inch in Boherlahan 1.00
South Tipperary
03-01-2022 (Mon)
U21 A Hurling Championship 2021 Final
St Mary's V Mullinahone in Cahir 1.00
RESULTS:
Mid Tipperary
U21 B Hurling Final
Boherlahan Dualla 4-16 Upperchurch Drombane 0-16
U21 A Hurling Semi-Final
Drom & Inch 0-17 Holycross Ballycahill 0-16 AET
South Tipperary
U21 B Hurling Championship 2021 Final
Grangemocker Ballyneale 3-18 Cahir 3-15
U21 A Hurling Semi-Final
Mullinahone 1-21 Carrick Swan 1-5
North Tipperary
U21 A Hurling Final
Kiladangan 3-18 Roscrea 0-10
County Bord na nOg chairman Tommy Landers with joint Commercials captains Oisin Forristal and Eoghan Walsh, along with Durlas Og captain Alex Devlin at the county U17 finals launch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.