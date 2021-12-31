Tipperary to host walk-in booster vaccination clinics over the New Year weekend

A number of walk-in vaccination clinics will be held in the Abbey Court in Nenagh over the coming days for people who are eligible for a booster jab.

The clinics will be held on Sunday, January 2, with those over 30 years old being catered for between 8.30am and 12.30pm.

The under 30s who received the J&J vaccine are being urged to attend from 1.30pm to 7pm.

Clinics will also be held in Scoil Carmel in Limerick and at Ennis Hospital.

As of December 29, the HSE is inviting people aged 30 and over who have already completed their primary course of Covid-19 vaccine for their booster dose. People aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose are also being invited for a booster vaccine, in line with NIAC guidance.

As well as walk-in clinics taking place across the region in the coming days, the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination centres are among the first in the country to use the SwiftQueue self-scheduler, which is available at https://bit.ly/3qfRcbs

This allows eligible members of the public book a vaccination appointment in advance. Registration portals for vaccination open a number of days prior to the clinics. Self scheduling clinics for the under 30s who received a Janssen (J&J) primary course are taking place across all three centres in the Mid-West this Sunday, January 2, and can be booked in advance at the above link. Walk-in clinics for under 30s who received a primary Janssen dose are also taking place this Sunday.

Details of all walk-in clinics are available on the HSE website at https://bit.ly/3e0gtRj which is updated regularly as new clinics are added, and should be checked by people who wish to be vaccinated but are unable to attend this week’s walk-in clinics for booster doses and primary Dose 1 and 2 vaccination.