Tipperary Parkinson's branch activities are postponed due to Covid restrictions

The year 2022 has arrived and on behalf of Tipperary Branch of Parkinson’s Association we wish a Happy and Healthy New Year to all our members, carers, family and loyal volunteers and supporters.

Last year was very restrictive due to Covid and just as we were returning to form of normality the daily numbers began to increase to high levels once again.

In line with recommendations, the Nenagh Monday Club will not reopen on Monday, January 10, as planned. At present, we are unable to anticipate an opening date.

Similarly activities planned by Thurles Support Group and especially their Christmas concert and party is cancelled this Thursday, January 6.

All members will be advised when activities can resume again, and until then stay safe, and continue doing your exercises and singing on your own. We will be checking up on you over the coming weeks.

We would like to wish Michael Burke chairman of Tipperary Branch a happy retirement from the board of directors of Parkinson’s Association of Ireland after serving six years as director and chairman of the board.

Michael stepped down at the agm in November to pursue other activities and to concentrate on our local branch.

Michael was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2005 and to date has not let it interfere in his life and continues to work in his garden and enjoy time with his friends.

We wish the new board of PAI the very best, and, don’t forget there is now a full time Parkinson’s nurse specialist employed full time at PAI HQ and can be contacted at 1800-359 359. Lisa looks forward to meeting and speaking with all of us over the next 12 months.

There is also a full time dietitian call back service who will assess a members nutritional needs but also to answer nutrition and diet related queries and to signpost to dietetic and there health care professional services as identified for a more thorough assessment. Rachael can be contacted on the above phone number as well.

Wishing all our members a very Happy New Year, stay safe and well and we will be in contact with you all shortly about re-commencement of our activities