31 Dec 2021

Gardaí urge people to be wary at night time

Tipperary gardaí are urging people getting some fresh air over the festive period make sure they can be seen by other road users.

With dark evenings at this time of year, Gardaí in Tipp are highlighting the need to be safety conscious when out and about.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station has this advice for people:

“Over the Christmas period, people will no doubt avail of the opportunity to go for walks and exercise, in addition, people may very well bring their children out who’ve gotten bicycles as Christmas presents.

“We would appeal to all pedestrians to make sure they wear fluorescent jackets at all times, and in addition, if you’re bringing your child out on their bicycle, please ensure they’re wearing a helmet and fluorescent jacket at all times.”

