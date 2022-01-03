Tipperary surgery operations and outpatient clinics deferred due to Covid-19 surge

UL Hospitals Group has announced the deferral of the majority of scheduled surgery and outpatient appointments across its hospital sites - including Nenagh Hospital - from this Tuesday until Friday, January 7.

The other hospitals affected include University Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, St John’s Hospital, and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick are unaffected. All impacted patients are being contacted directly by the hospital.



The group said in a statement that as it experienced a significant surge in Covid-19 activity across society, it anticipated that an increase in staff absences will have a significant impact on services over the coming weeks.

There are currently 392 staff off work and self-isolating having either tested positive for Covid-19, been designated as a close contact or have been deemed high risk. All the relevant HPSC guidance is being followed as we work to contain the virus and to protect patients and staff. Contact tracing and testing of staff and patients are continuing and we are putting into effect all the appropriate infection control measures to mitigate the risk.



Emergency and trauma theatre continues to operate and time-critical outpatient appointments are also being accommodated both face-to-face and virtually. Patients whose appointment or procedure is being affected are being contacted directly by the hospital in advance. The curtailment of services are being kept under continuous review by the UL Hospitals Group Crisis Management Team, the statement said.



"We regret the impact these cancellations will have on patients who had expected to attend for their procedures next week. Patients directly affected by this decision are being contacted directly by UL Hospitals Group and will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity," said the group.



Services which continue include:

- Dialysis (UHL)

- Acute Fracture Clinic (UHL)

- Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology OPD clinics; medical oncology clinics; rapid access clinics)

- Other outpatient clinics: Time-critical only following clinical decision, with patients being contacted in advance

paediatric clinics

- Ante-natal clinic; colposcopy clinic; diabetes in pregnancy clinic; elective c-sections and induction of labour (UMHL)

UL Hospitals Group CEO Colette Cowan, said: "We regret the impact that these cancellations will have on our patients. We will prioritise our most urgent patients for planned procedures and appointments next week and we look forward to increasing activity as soon as possible. The high levels of COVID-19 infection across our communities is having a significant impact on staffing levels and therefore it is imperative that we take the necessary precautions to ensure that time critical and emergency care can go ahead."