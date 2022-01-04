Tipperary people advised to use Nenagh Local Injury Clinic due to high demand in Limerick
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick is extremely busy and patients should consider all other care options before presenting to the ED, according to a spokesperson for the group.
The ED remains open for emergency care and patients should continue to present for life-threatening emergencies such as heart attack, stroke etc.
As an alternative to attending ED, people are being urged to first consider the care options that are available in their communities, including family doctors, out-of-hours GP services, and local pharmacies.
Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh are open from 8am to 8pm, and in St John’s from 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.
"If you do have symptoms of Covid-19, it is important that you do not go to the Emergency Department or your GP. Ring them in advance for advice. Avoid contact with other people by self-isolating. In a medical emergency if you have severe symptoms, call 112 or 999," said the spokesperson.
