Tipperary vaccination centre hosts walk-in clinics for those aged between 16 and 29 years
Walk-in vaccination clinics are being held in Nenagh Abbey Court hotel for those aged between 16 and 29 this Monday and Tuesday.
The clinic will operate on Monday from 1.30pm until 7.30pm.
The clinic on Tuesday will also operate from 1.30pm until 7.30pm.
As of December 31, the HSE is inviting people aged 16 years and over who have already completed their primary course of Covid-19 vaccine for their booster dose. People aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose are also being invited for a booster vaccine, in line with NIAC guidance.
A spokesperson said the HSE was encouraging everyone to avail of a booster dose when offered as it gave the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19
