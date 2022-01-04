Search

04 Jan 2022

Camogie League fixture details confirmed

The Camogie Association has released the ratified like fixtures which confirms dates, times and venues for the two Tipperary teams competing in this years Littlewoods National League.

Group One sees the Tipperary senior camogie team matched up with reigning All-Ireland champions Galway, along with Down, Offaly, and Dublin.

They will get their campaign off the mark on the first weekend of February when they face Down at home, followed by a short away trip to Offaly, another home game against Dublin, before leaving a tough away assignment when they travel to Galway in the final round.

Meanwhile, the second team is competing in Division Two and have been put in a tough group with Waterford, Westmeath, and Kilkenny.

Despite winning the Intermediate Munster title last year, the second team had a tough end to their year, and will hope to start this campaign in competitive fashion as they look to bounce back towards positive results. See fixtures below:

Senior League fixtures:

Group 1: Galway, Tipperary, Down, Offaly, Dublin.

Sat/Sun 5th/6th Feb: Tipperary v Down

Sat/Sun 19th/20th Feb: Offaly v Tipp

Sat/Sun 12th/13th March: Tipperary v Dublin

Sat/Sun 19th/20th March: Galway v Tipperary

Second team fixtures:

Group 2 Waterford, Westmeath, Kilkenny, Tipperary.

Sat/Sun 5th/6th Feb: Kilkenny v Tipperary

Sat/Sun 26th/27th Feb: Tipperary v Westmeath

Sat/Sun 12th/13th March: Tipperary v Waterford

