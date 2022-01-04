Loughmore players sets to be honoured with civic reception

Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
A Civic Reception to celebrate the achievements of Loughmore-Castleiney GAA is likely in the coming months.
A call for the event was made at last month’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District by councillor Eddie Moran, and it seems that a Civic Reception will go ahead early this year, when restrictions ease.
The mid Tipperary club were the talk of GAA fans everywhere this year after their magnificent feats, where they won the County Senior Hurling and Football titles in dramatic fashion.
