Man charged over alleged theft at two Tipperary business premises
The gardaí in Nenagh investigating theft from a business premises at Tyone, Nenagh, arrested a suspect on the morning of December 31.
Stolen property was recovered.
The male suspect was questioned in relation to criminal damage and theft at Tyone, and another theft from a shop in the town between December 30 and 31.
He was charged with a number of offences before a special sitting of Ennis Court on New Year’s Day.
