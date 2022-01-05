Information evening on proposed primary care centre in Tipperary

Bluemont Developments (Nenagh) Ltd is proposing to build a primary care centre in Nenagh
An open night will be held in Nenagh Ormond Rugby Club for people to examine a proposed health care facility on the site.
Bluemont Developments (Nenagh) Ltd, who specialise in the construction of primary care centres, are to lodge a planning application with Tipperary County Council for a primary care centre on the club's grounds in its former pitch site at Tyone, opposite the hospital.
The centre will incorporate GP suites, treatment rooms, HSE accommodation and other ancillary medical units.
Bluemont Ltd will have the plans for the project on display in Nenagh Ormond’s clubhouse in Lisatunny this Wednesday, January 5, from 7pm until 9pm, when people can view the plans and have their questions answered.
All are welcome.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.