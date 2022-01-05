Search

05 Jan 2022

Nenagh Primary Care Centre plans go on display tonight

Nenagh Primary Care Centre plans go on display tonight

The public in Nenagh and surrounding areas are being invited to look at plans for a new Primary Care Centre in the town.

Bluemont Developments, who are behind a similar project in Roscrea, intend to submit plans to Tipperary County Council to build the healthcare facility on the grounds of Nenagh Ormond rugby club at Lisatunny.

They are putting the plans on display in the clubhouse this evening from 7-9pm and it is understood that the new Primary Care Centre would include GP suites, treatment rooms, HSE accommodation and other medical services.

