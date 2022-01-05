Nenagh Primary Care Centre plans go on display tonight

The public in Nenagh and surrounding areas are being invited to look at plans for a new Primary Care Centre in the town.
Bluemont Developments, who are behind a similar project in Roscrea, intend to submit plans to Tipperary County Council to build the healthcare facility on the grounds of Nenagh Ormond rugby club at Lisatunny.
They are putting the plans on display in the clubhouse this evening from 7-9pm and it is understood that the new Primary Care Centre would include GP suites, treatment rooms, HSE accommodation and other medical services.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.