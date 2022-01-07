Tipperary gardaí make a number of suspected drink driving arrests
During an otherwise largely uneventful week between Christmas and New Year, the gardaí conducted several checkpoints in the Nenagh District.
Two male motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, one at Gortlandroe at 2.30am on December 28, the other at Derrycastle, Ballina, at 5pm on January 1.
Gardaí are also investigating an incident in which a car was reportedly scraped deliberately in Garrykennedy on January 1. They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
There have also been further reports of money being taken from local bank accounts by online fraudsters.
