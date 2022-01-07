Tipperary centre to begin vaccinating those aged over five years

The Covid-19 vaccination centre in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, will begin vaccinating children aged between five and 11 years this Friday.

The clinics will run from 2pm until 6.30pm.

There will be a further clinic on Saturday from 8.30am until 6.30pm.

The online registration portal is open for parents/guardians to register all other children aged 5-11 years at https://bit.ly/3JFIQmt

Parents and guardians must register their children, and provide consent for the vaccination, prior to attending. No exceptions can be made.

This can be done either online or by telephone. The swiftest way to register is online. All a parent or guardian needs to register a child is:

- Parent/guardian’s own mobile phone number

- Parent/guardian’s own email address

- The child’s PPS number

- The child’s Eircode

Anyone who is unable to register online may register by phone via the Covid-19 helpline at Freephone 1800-700700, from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, or 9am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, walk-in booster clinics for those aged 30 years and over will take place this Friday from 8.30am until 12.30pm.

Scheduled SwiftQueue booster clinics for 16-29-year-olds will also take place in the centre from 8.30am until 12.30pm.

Scheduled SwiftQueue booster clinics for those aged between 16 and 29 years will take place on Sunday between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

A walk-in booster clinic for the same cohort will also take place during the same time.