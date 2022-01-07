100 years on: How the Tipperary Star reported on the ratification of the Anglo Irish Treaty

On this day exactly 100 years ago today, on January 7, 1922, the Dáil voted for the ratification of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, marking one of the most significant events in Irish history.
While this was a watershed moment, which led to the beginning of a self-governing state it also set off a chain of events that would lead to the Civil War six months later.
The Tipperary Star covered the story in great detail and the whole report from the edition can be seen below.
The debates on the Treaty were bitter and long, having first begun on December 14, 1921, meaning it was weeks before it was actually ratified.
Tipperary's Kian O'Kelly will be involved in this year's Fitzgibbon Cup colleges hurling competition
An artist’s impression of the proposed Centre of Excellence which will be at the cutting edge of energy technology
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.