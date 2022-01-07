Tipperary has the most players of any county involved in Fitzgibbon Cup

59 players from Tipperary, representing 32 clubs, were named in the preliminary panels for the Fitzgibbon Cup, which begins this month.

Tipperary have the highest representation of any county, with Cork having 57 players involved in the colleges hurling competition, which resumes this year having been cancelled last year because of Covid.

Tipperary players expected to feature include inter-county stars Jake Morris, Mark Kehoe, Alan Tynan and Patrick Bonnar Maher, who is returning from injury.

Several recent additions to the Tipperary training panel including Conor Bowe, Gearoid O’Connor, Jack Ryan, Kian O’Kelly, Ciaran Connolly and Joe Fogarty will also line out.

Others such as Andrew Ormonde, Billy Seymour and Killian O’Dwyer have been part of Tipperary senior squads in the past, while Jerry Kelly, JD Devaney and Philip Hickey will also take part.

The full list of Tipperary players is shown below. These panels are subject to change before the final deadline on this Monday, January 10.

Thurles Sarsfields (5); Paddy Creedon (CIT), Eoin Purcell (UCD), Michael Murphy (TUD), Kevin Bracken and Paddy Stakelum (Maynooth).

Nenagh Eire Og (4); Adam Healy, Conor McCarthy (TUSM), Jake Morris (Maynooth) and Philip Hickey (NUIG).

Moyne Templetuohy (3); Gearoid O’Connor (UL), Conor Bowe (UCC) and Ciaran Lloyd (CIT).

Kiladangan (4); Billy Seymour, Ronan Ducie (TUSM), Darragh Flannery (NUIG) and Fergal Hayes (ITC).

Toomevara (3); Kevin McCarthy, Josh McCarthy and Robbie Quirke (all TUSM).

Cashel King Cormacs (3); Ross Bonnar (TUSM), Devon Ryan (MIC) and Aaron Browne (CIT).

Roscrea (2); Alan Tynan and Evan Fitzpatrick (TUSM).

Kilruane McDonaghs (2); Kian O’Kelly (TUSM) and Mark O’Neill (WIT).

Borris-ileigh (2); JD Devaney (MIC) and Jerry Kelly (ITC).

JK Brackens (2); Andrew Ormonde and Eanna McBride (MIC).

Upperchurch Drombane (2); Keith Ryan and Aaron Ryan (MIC).

Arravale Rovers (2); Fergus Halligan (CIT) and Johnny Ryan (MIC).

Kilsheelan Kilcash (3); Mark Stokes(MIC) , Barry Kehoe (TUSM) and Mark Kehoe (UCC).

Clonoulty Rossmore (2); Jack Ryan (MIC) and Sean Ryan (Maynooth).

Boherlahan Dualla (2); Mark Downey and John Ryan (MIC).

Portroe (2); Anthony Burke (TUSM) and AJ Willis (GMIT).

Killenaule (2); Killian O’Dwyer (UCC) and Eoin Barry (CIT).

Burgess; Jack Boland (Trinity).

Moyle Rovers; Jack Holohan (Trinity).

Golden Kilfeacle; Niall Heffernan (UCD).

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams; Eoin McCormack (UCD).

Loughmore Castleleiney; Ciaran Connolly (UL).

Moneygall (2); Joe Fogarty (UL) and Bob Kenny (TUD).

Silvermines; Darragh Nolan (MIC).

Carrick Swan; Billy Murphy (CIT).

St Mary's Clonmel; Joe Gunne (TUD).

St Patrick's Drangan; Conor Duggan (CIT).

Newport; Daniel Carew (NUIG).

Mullinahone; Daire O’Brien (UCD).

Ballingarry; Declan Hayes (TUSM).

Lorrha Dorrha; Patrick Bonnar Maher (TUD).