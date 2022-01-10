Ballina await O'Brien red card appeal

Ballina will today discover whether or not they will have county star Steven O'Brien available for Saturday’s Munster junior football final with Kerry’s Gneeveguilla.
O’Brien received a red card for the North Tipp side just 38 seconds into their Munster semi-final victory over Mount Sion before Christmas, when the Tipperary senior footballer was judged to have tackled an opponent high resulting in the straight red card.
The decision was then appealed by Ballina, with a decision expected from Munster GAA today.
Ballina suffered a big blow over the weekend, as they will be without another key player in Willie Connors, who plays his club football with Ballina, suffering a double ankle fracture with Tipperary’s senior hurlers on Saturday.
