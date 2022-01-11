Nenagh Hospital again sees surgery and outpatients hit by Covid-19 surge

Reductions in scheduled care across UL Hospitals Group, including Nenagh Hospital, have been extended for a further week as high levels of Covid-19 related staff absences mean emergency and time-critical care must be prioritised.

The Hospital Crisis Management Team confirmed the deferral of the majority of scheduled surgery and outpatient appointments across the group until Friday, January 14.

This includes University Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital, and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital. Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick are unaffected. All impacted patients are being contacted directly by the hospital.

The group said in a statement that staff absences continued to rise as a result of the current surge in Covid-19 and this was having an adverse impact on service delivery.

Last Friday, a total of 675 staff (whole-time equivalents) or approximately 13% of the workforce were unavailable for work for reasons relating to Covid-19. This includes staff who are positive, closes contacts, those restricting movements or self-isolating in line with the public health guidelines, vulnerable healthcare workers etc.

All the relevant HPSC guidance is being followed as we work to contain the virus and to protect patients and staff. Contact tracing and testing of staff and patients are continuing and we are putting into effect all the appropriate infection control measures to mitigate the risk.

Emergency and trauma theatre continues to operate and time-critical outpatient appointments are also being accommodated both face-to-face and virtually. The curtailment of services is being kept under continuous review.

"We regret the impact these cancellations will have on patients who had expected to attend for their procedures next week. Patients directly affected by this decision are being contacted directly by UL Hospitals Group and will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity," they group said.