HIGHLIGHTS: Key moments from Moycarkey's late win in U21 semi-final over Kiladangan

A late Kyle Shelly goal clinched a dramatic late win for Moycarkey Borris in the U21 A county hurling semi-final against Kiladangan in Toomevara last Sunday.
See all the key highlights below.
Just a few Highlights from Today's Game @MoycarkeyBorris v @KiladanganGAA— Robert Healy (@Newhill20) January 9, 2022
All the clips are Moycarkey as I was recording the game for them
This game was NOT Streamed > no Permission as per the Tipp Streaming Policy@HurlerD @PremierviewPod @NenaghGuardian pic.twitter.com/mT0oOcPh7T
