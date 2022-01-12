Tipperary gardaí appeal for witness to suspected Nenagh assault to come forward
The gardaí in Nenagh have launched an appeal for a person who came to the assistance of an alleged assault victim to come forward.
An incident occurred near Nenagh library on O’Rahilly Street shortly after midnight last Wednesday / Thursday, January 6, in which a female sustained injuries.
It is understood that a female witness assisted the injured party at around 12.15am.
The gardaí are asking this person to contact Nenagh Garda station as soon as possible.
