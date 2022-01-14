Land owners urged to inspect property to protect road users

Tipperary County Council have requested that owners and occupiers of land adjoining roads to inspect trees and hedges on their property and ensure that they do not pose a danger to road users.

The current hedge cutting season is still ongoing and will continue until 28 February 2022.

Overgrown hedges can impair driver visibility and overhanging branches can cause damage to high sided vehicles such as lorries, ambulances and fire engines.

Landowners/occupiers have a legal obligation under the Roads Act, 1993 to take all necessary care to ensure that trees, shrubs, hedges or any other vegetation on their land is not, or could not be, a danger to those using a public road or to somebody carrying out maintenance or improvement work on the road.

The county council are asking people involved in the cutting of hedgerows to comply with the Health and Safety Act, 2005 (as amended) regarding both the safety of their employees and also the safety of the general public.

If working on the roadway please use adequate signage to warn road users of the danger ahead.