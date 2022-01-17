Breaking: Nenagh Hospital visits restricted due to Covid-19 outbreak

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at Nenagh Hospital this Monday following an outbreak of Covid-19 on Medical Ward 1.

As a precautionary measure, visiting is not currently permitted on this ward. This decision is being reviewed on a daily basis. Visits to other areas of the hospital continue as normal.

"We regret any inconvenience these restrictions cause for patients on the affected ward and for their loved ones. An outbreak control team has convened and hospital management has decided it is now necessary to impose these measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all our patients, University Hospital Limerick said in a statement.

Nenagh Hospital is part of UHL Group.

They statement said that UHL wised to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community.

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions on Medical Ward 1 are:

- People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

- People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

All these exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.