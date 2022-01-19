Search

19 Jan 2022

Nenagh Snooker wins another Munster title

Nenagh Snooker wins another Munster title

Tony Seymour, Paudie Kelly, Mark Walsh, Tom Gleeson, and Brendan O'Donoghue after their Munster win.

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The new institute snooker club has defended their premier Munster club title and secured a record 10th Munster crown. 

The team consisting of captain Mark Walsh, Brendan O Donoghue, Paidi Kelly, Tom Gleeson and Tony Seymour put in a huge effort in preparing for this defence and produced big performances in retaining the title for the north Tipperary club.

After the group stage the New Institute were top qualifiers and drew Norris snooker club (Waterford) in the semifinals. 

Brendan O’Donoghue was first to win his match 3-0 followed by Tony Seymour who also claimed victory on a 3-0 score. Seymour was next to win his match also by 3-0. 

It was a resounding result considering that the Nenagh men had lost to Norris’s in the group stage the previous day. All set for a 4 o clock final showdown with the Crucible (Cork) who came through against a fancied Limerick side (St John’s) in their semi final.

Before the final the opening ceremony for the international snooker challenge cup which consisted of Ireland, France , Northern Ireland and Scotland was held and set the stage for the Munster final. 

All started well for the Nenagh Club with all players going 1-0 on all tables. O’Donoghue won his match against Greg Casey 3-0 followed by Mark Walsh beating Daniel O'Regan 3-1. 

At this stage the match was still finely poised on the last 3 tables, and Tony came through first beating Ryan Cronin 3-1 in a great match to win the Munster championships and win a record 10th crown for the club completing a fantastic achievement.

Bonnar releases senior hurling panel for league action

Ryan calls for lighting near busy Thurles factory

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media