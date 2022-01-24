Search

24 Jan 2022

24 Jan 2022

Uninsured motorist was taking sick child to see doctor when stopped by gardaí

Nenagh Court: Uninsured motorist was taking sick child to see doctor when stopped by gardaí

24 Jan 2022 4:15 PM

A man who was caught driving without insurance had done so because he had a sick child, Nenagh Court heard.

Thomas Enright of 88 Mulcair View, Newport, pleaded to the offence at Portryan, Newport, on June 12, 2020.

The court heard that Mr Enright was disqualified from driving at the time. He had 12 previous convictions, including no insurance.

Garda John Collins agreed with Mr Enright’s solicitor, Johnny Spencer, that Mr Enright had a sick child in the backseat of the car at the time.

He further agreed that the car windows were open and the child had been vomiting.

In his evidence to the court, Mr Enright said that he was working and supporting two children.

“I accept I have a bad record,” said Mr Enright.

However, he said that in relation to the first disqualification he had received he had not been the driver but was convicted as the owner of the vehicle.

Mr Enright said that on the day in question, his girlfriend, who was at home, had had a C-section and was unable to move.

“It was my girlfriend’s car. The child was sick and I stupidly drove,” he said.

Mr Enright said that when he explained the situation to Garda Collins, the garda had driven him home.

“He did a lot for me and I thank him for that,” said Mr Enright. “It was stupid. I learned my lesson when I was in jail in Cork.”

Mr Enright said that he was not driving now but was paying for insurance for his girlfriend.

“I never thought I’d be summonsed again like that,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath complimented Garda Collins for “taking the human approach”.

She jailed Mr Enright for four months, suspended for two years in his own bond of €250. She disqualified him from driving for four years.

