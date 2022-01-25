Tipperary councillor backs calls for independent review of Limerick hospital
Tipperary councillor Seamus Morris has backed the call by the Irish Nurses' and Midwives' Organisation (INMO) for an independent review of the continuous overcrowding at UHL.
Despite 100 beds being added recently, the situation is worsening, said Cllr Morris.
He said that the review should include a look at all options in the Mid West, including reopening 24 hours EDs in Nenagh, Ennis, and St John's, and also looking at PAMs ( Psychiatric Emergency Response ambulances which could treat patients with mental health episodes at home).
"The decentralisation of ED and ICU services to just one site at UHL has not and will not work and I am asking for a full independent review of this policy which has had horrific consequences for people in the Mid West. I am calling on all Tipperary politicians for their support on this," said the Nenagh councillor.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.