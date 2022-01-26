GAA water breaks set to be shelved for 2022

The GAA have today confirmed that water breaks have been officially removed from games with immediate effect.
Having been introduced in 2020 due to the onset of covid-19, the initiative was brought in to allow players more recovery during the games due to lack of training time, while allowing players to take on fluids as water carriers were disallowed due to the possibility of infection.
The news has come with the release of the latest GAA covid-19 protocols, which has been circulated to all members this morning.
