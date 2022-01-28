Tipperary schools to get funding under Summer Works Scheme

A total of 23 schools in Tipperary have been approved for funding under the Summer Works Scheme, it has been announced.

The news has been welcomed by local TDs, Alan Kelly, Jackie Cahill and Michael Lowry.

“I am delighted to receive confirmation from my Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister Norma Foley, that Tipperary schools are set to receive €2.7m in funding for this year’s Summer Works Scheme,” said Deputy Cahill.

Of the 23 schools approved for funding under this round, 14 are primary and nine are post-primary.

“This funding will be used for a range of works including windows, roof works, mechanical works, external environment works, and science labs,” said Deputy Cahill.

Labour TD Alan Kelly welcomed the funding, saying it would be well used by both primary and post primary schools.

“I know many schools are waiting for this funding to plan electrical and mechanical works, but also to repair roofs and replace windows,” he said.

The list of schools to receive funding is:

Tipperary Jnr BNS, Ballycahill NS, San Isadóir, Slieveardagh NS, Rosegreen NS, Ardfinnan NS, Templetuohy NS, SN Cléireacháin, SN Árd Cróine, SN An Droma, SN Cill Síoláin, Bansha NS, Presentation Primary School, Holy Trinity NS, CBS Thurles, Árdscoil na mBráithre, Patrician Presentation, St Jospeh’s CBS, Nenagh; St Mary’s Secondary School, Presentation Secondary School, The Abbey School, Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Cashel Community School