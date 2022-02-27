Nenagh dancers can have feet of flames as dance club lessons return

Dance lessons have just started in the New Institute Hall, Nenagh and will continue every Monday (Beginners) and Wednesday (Intermediate) from 8.30-10.30pm.

But you were not there and we really need you. So please come along next week. You will be made very welcome and we know you will enjoy yourself.

It is best to bring a partner, but every effort will be made to provide a partner for all dancers.

So please come along next week, have a cup of tea/coffee, meet new friends and enjoy the craic while learning the basic steps and routines.

If you are interested in either of these classes, please contact us at 087-4178311 and we will advise you on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, we leave you with this thought: You don’t stop dancing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop dancing.