Search

27 Feb 2022

Nenagh dancers can have feet of flames as dance club lessons return

Nenagh dancers can have feet of flames as dance club lessons return

Nenagh dancers can have feet of flames as dance club lessons return

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Dance lessons have just started in the New Institute Hall, Nenagh and will continue every Monday (Beginners) and Wednesday (Intermediate) from 8.30-10.30pm.

But you were not there and we really need you. So please come along next week. You will be made very welcome and we know you will enjoy yourself.

It is best to bring a partner, but every effort will be made to provide a partner for all dancers.

So please come along next week, have a cup of tea/coffee, meet new friends and enjoy the craic while learning the basic steps and routines.

If you are interested in either of these classes, please contact us at 087-4178311 and we will advise you on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, we leave you with this thought: You don’t stop dancing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop dancing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media