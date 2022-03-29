€13 million Centre of Excellence confirmed for Nenagh

Nenagh is set to be the location for a sustainable energy centre of excellence according to a recent tender released by Tipperary County Council.

Tipperary County Council are seeking the provision of an Architect Led Integrated Design Team Consultancy Services for a new ‘Sustainable Energy Centre of Excellence (SECOE) Ireland’ - a flagship carbon neutral and energy positive building.

The project includes a transformational town centre public realm project to deliver a low carbon multifunctional neighbourhood at Martyr’s Road, Nenagh.

This project of national significance, valued in excess of €13 million and funded through the URDF, will be delivered in partnership with the Technological University of the Shannon, Tipperary Energy Agency, North Tipperary Development Company, Community Power and Siga Hydro Ltd. It will support the Government’s targets for a cleaner, greener economy set out in the Climate Action Plan and the objective to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

The development of a Net Zero embodied carbon building is an exciting and transformational project for County Tipperary. Measuring 1,600 square metres, the Sustainable Energy Centre of Excellence will have a multi-functional use as office space (with over 100 working spaces), training centre, rentable meeting and conference room facilities, public educational space on community energy use and energy conservation technologies, an incubation hub and more.

The landmark development will draw people from across the country and host a range of public agencies working collaboratively to deliver innovative solutions from training and development, to new cutting-edge research for renewable technologies, to incubating low-carbon social enterprises. The project presents an exceptional opportunity for Design Teams who will be instrumental in the delivery of Ireland’s first carbon neutral and energy positive exemplar facility, designed to LEED standard.

The project will also deliver public infrastructure, civic spaces and public realm enhancement and unlock the potential for the overall area of 1.49 hectares.

Construction on site is expected to start in 2024. The public realm works will connect the Centre of Excellence to the town centre with new road and street infrastructure improvement works including cycleways and pedestrian linkages.

The process of procuring an experienced Architect Led Integrated Design Team Consultancy Services commenced on eTenders on the 27th of March.

All interested consultancy firms are encouraged to view the tender documentation on eTenders.

For further information on the project please contact aine.mccarthy@tipperarycoco.ie or visit https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/planning/martyrs-road-masterplan