Tipperary rail campaigners see some hope coming down the track for Nenagh service

North Tipperary Community Railway Partnership (NTCRP) has welcomed the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications Submission to the public consultation on the All-Island Strategic Rail Review submitted on March 18.

A spokesperson for the NTCRP said: “We are pleased that the Committee agrees that the current line is under-utilised, and has the potential to provide increased regional connectivity, contribute to decarbonisation, and foster economic activity in the region.

“In addition, the committee agrees with our position that the Department of Transport needs to re-assess the demand for services on this line. The committee recommends the need to review the existing timetables and investing in the necessary upgrades to tracks, speed limits, level crossings, and potential new stops in order to make this route attractive to commuters travelling from Tipperary into Limerick city.”

As part of its submission the NTCRP highlighted to the committee that while the National Transport Authority (NTA) were responsible for managing the national PSO contract for Iarnród Éireann, it did not have a strategic remit outside the Greater Dublin Area.

The committee has recommended that the All-Island Strategic Rail Review consider whether more focused strategic planning is required to ensure a minimum level of services and standards for rural and regional railways.

NTCRP believes this should be a key finding of the review if we are going to see an improvement of services on rural and regional railways to encourage modal shift and better usage.

After its appearance in front of the committee, the NTCRP met Iarnród Éireann chief executive Jim Meade on March 25 to discuss the development of services on the line.

In the meeting, Mr Meade confirmed to NTCRP that Iarnród Éireann expects to complete the upgrading of the remaining track to CWR by early 2023, which requires several closures to complete the work. However, this is subject to final confirmation of additional funding by the Department of Transport.

The NTCRP asked Iarnród Éireann to maintain a rail-based service at least between Limerick and Nenagh and if possible, as far as Cloughjordan during the upgrade work.

NTCRP said that Mr Meade confirmed

- Speeds will be raised, where appropriate, from 30 mph to 50 mph to reflect investment, later this year

- The timetable will be revised to reflect more frequent, faster, shorter journey times in 2023 subject to NTA approval and funding

- Iarnród Éireann will consider their request to accelerate current 10.08 Ballybrophy to Limerick service to depart an hour earlier at 09.08

- A later departure of the 16.55 Limerick- Ballybrophy to post 17.00 to better facilitate commuters.

Mr Meade expects Iarnród Éireann to have sufficient drivers based in Limerick from 2023 to support the introduction of additional and more frequent services, such as the mid-day services, the NTCRP is campaigning for.

Mr Meade made it clear Iarnród Éireann requires support and approval from the National Transport Authority (NTA) through the annual PSO grant to support additional services.

"NTCRP will continue to push with our political stakeholders both the NTA and the Minister of Transport, Eamon Ryan, to include sufficient funding in the 2023 budget to allow an increase in the PSO for additional services," they said.

In addition, they will continue to press Minister Ryan and his Department of Transport via political stakeholders to provide ring fenced funding in the Infrastructure Manager Multi Annual Contract to allow the upgrade of the 12 manned level crossings to fully automatic crossings - this would bring the line up to the same standard as all other routes, reducing operating costs of the line, improve journey times and improve operational flexibility, particularly between Nenagh and Limerick.