01 Apr 2022

Hiker rescued from Silvermines Mountains late last night

Hiker rescued from Tipperary mountain late last night

31 Mar 2022 2:45 PM

news@tipperarystar.ie

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to callout last night for a lost walker in the Silvermines Mountains in Tipperary.

The callout came in at 7.45pm last night, with SEMRA coming on scene in under an hour.

The missing person had low phone battery and their phone was going straight through to voicemail.

The hiker was eventually found by An Garda Síochána and a local landowner at 9.05pm and support was also provided to the search by Killaloe Coast Guard Unit. 

