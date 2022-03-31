Hiker rescued from Silvermines Mountains late last night

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to callout last night for a lost walker in the Silvermines Mountains in Tipperary.
The callout came in at 7.45pm last night, with SEMRA coming on scene in under an hour.
The missing person had low phone battery and their phone was going straight through to voicemail.
The hiker was eventually found by An Garda Síochána and a local landowner at 9.05pm and support was also provided to the search by Killaloe Coast Guard Unit.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.