Nenagh deaths and funeral details, March 31

Deaths in Nenagh, March 31
Michael (Mick) Teefey
Ardcroney & late of Ashley Park, Nenagh, Tipperary
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family on 29th March 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Patricia & son Oliver. Will be sadly missed by his cherished family Paddy, Marie, Chrissy, Rita, Bridie, Michael, Bernard, Martin, Mae, John, Phyllis, Gerard & Ann, sister Teresa (O'Reilly), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.
May Michael Rest In Peace
Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. His remains will leave his home this Friday at 10.30am, arriving at St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish
Bernard Monaghan
Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary
Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia his siblings and parents, will be sadly missed by his daughter Martina, son in law Darrel, his three grandkids Kate, Cara and Paraic, sisters Ann and Rena sister in law Mary, all his in laws, nieces, nephews and all Bernard’s friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing this Thursday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving this Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane at 10-45 am for Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.
Andrew Gill
Corner House Dromineer & late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary
Suddenly on 28/3/2022. Predeceased by his beloved parents Johnny & Bridget and brothers John & Raymond. Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Caroline and cherished daughter Joanna and Shannon, Nicola & Siobhan, his brothers and sisters David, Joe, Peter, Anna, Regina & Yvonne, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.
May Andrew Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 11:30 o'clock. Those who would like to view the mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie. Cremation service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'clock and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.