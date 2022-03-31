Nenagh deaths and funeral details, March 31

Michael (Mick) Teefey

Ardcroney & late of Ashley Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family on 29th March 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Patricia & son Oliver. Will be sadly missed by his cherished family Paddy, Marie, Chrissy, Rita, Bridie, Michael, Bernard, Martin, Mae, John, Phyllis, Gerard & Ann, sister Teresa (O'Reilly), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. His remains will leave his home this Friday at 10.30am, arriving at St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Bernard Monaghan

Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia his siblings and parents, will be sadly missed by his daughter Martina, son in law Darrel, his three grandkids Kate, Cara and Paraic, sisters Ann and Rena sister in law Mary, all his in laws, nieces, nephews and all Bernard’s friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing this Thursday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving this Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane at 10-45 am for Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Andrew Gill

Corner House Dromineer & late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Suddenly on 28/3/2022. Predeceased by his beloved parents Johnny & Bridget and brothers John & Raymond. Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Caroline and cherished daughter Joanna and Shannon, Nicola & Siobhan, his brothers and sisters David, Joe, Peter, Anna, Regina & Yvonne, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Andrew Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 11:30 o'clock. Those who would like to view the mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie. Cremation service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'clock and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com