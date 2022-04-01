Nenagh's Covid-19 vaccination clinic moves to hospital's outpatient department
The north Tipperary Covid Vaccination Centre is relocating from the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, to the outpatients department at Nenagh Hospital, where it will open this Saturday, April 2.
In common with hospitality businesses across the country, the hotel is resuming its regular business activities, and we wish them well and sincerely thank them for providing UL Hospitals Group with the space to deliver a large scale vaccination programme for the population of north Tipperary, said the HSE. in a statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.