EXCITING: Lough Derg Adventure Challenge happening this May around Tipperary

The Lough Derg Adventure Challenge is set to take place this May on the shores of Lough Derg in what is the ultimate in outdoor events where teams of two will bike, hike and paddle around scenic Lough Derg.

The event, which is set to start between Ballina and Killaloe, is an adventure racing event, which is a sport growing in popularity in Ireland and team adventure racing is a format where friends can race in teams of two together.

Some of the activities included in team adventure races include biking, trekking, orienteering and kayaking.

There are two race options within the Lough Derg Adventure Challenge this year. For beginners and first-time team adventure racers, the Sprint race is an excellent option.

Here, you have a shortened course (3+ hours), where navigation is simplified, with an easy-to-follow map supplied and plenty of support available. You can also use either a road, mountain bike or hybrid in the sprint race.

Experienced adventure racers can take part in the Endurance race, which is a little longer (7+ hours) and requires some navigation and map reading skills. Mountain bikes are required for this race.

Adventure-racing enthusiast Lorrain Horan has said, “Lough Derg is the ideal location for such an event with super paddling, biking, trail running and trekking options all on the doorstep. It’s an outdoor mecca!”

Lorraine has been taking part in adventure races for a number of years, after being introduced to the sport by friends. She now competes in events both in Ireland and internationally and encourages anyone with an interest in outdoor sports to give the Lough Derg Adventure Challenge a go this May.

The Lough Derg Adventure Challenge will take place in Killaloe, Co. Clare on the 7th of May. Further information is available on Adventure Racing Irelands website http://adventureracing.ie/loughdergadventurechallenge/

Online information sessions are also being run for people looking to hear more about the event. Contact details for event organisers can be found below:

Lorraine Horan, Adventure Racing Ireland

Email: info@adventureracing.ie

Mobile: 0878182443