Four North players named in Tipperary minor football panel for 2022

The Tipperary minor football panel for 2022 has been named
The Tipperary Minor Footballers commence their Munster campaign on Thursday April 14th when they play Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium.
Manager John McNamara has today announced his panel of players, he has also announced Ballina clubman Charlie King as the captain for 2022.
Tipperary Minor Football Panel 2022:
JAMIE BERGIN JK Brackens
PETER BOLAND Moyle Rovers
CIARAN BYRNE Golden Kilfeacle
MICHAEL CAHILL JK Brackens
BEN CAREY Ballylooby Castlegrace
THOMAS CHARLES Clonmel Commercials
MARK CORCORAN Clonmel Commercials
ALEX CREED Clonmel Commercials
CHARLIE ENGLISH Ballyporeen
FIONN FITZGERALD Killenaule
DYLAN FOGARTY Boherlahan Dualla
JAKE FORRISTAL Moyle Rovers
LIAM FREANEY Kilsheelan Kilcash
CHARLIE GRACE Ballina
CONALL GROGAN Galtee Rovers
JOE HIGGINS Clonmel Commercials
DAITHI HOGAN St Patricks
CHARLIE KING (Captain) Ballina
DARRAGH LANDERS Clonmel Commercials
ROBBIE MCGRATH Galtee Rovers
CILLIAN MCNAMARA Clonmel Commercials
ALEX MCSHERRY Clonmel Commercials
ALEX MOLONEY Roscrea
DANNY MOORE Moyne Templetouhy
FINN NOLAN Killenaule
EOIN O’CONNELL Loughmore Castleiney
DARRAGH O’CONNOR Clonmel Commercials
TOMMY O’CONNOR Kilsheelan Kilcash
OISIN O’DONOGHUE Kilsheelan Kilcash
PADDY O’KEEFFE Moyle Rovers
MICHAEL O’REILLY Moyle Rovers
EANNA ORMOND Golden Kilfeacle
CILLIAN RYAN Ballina
OISIN RYAN Fr. Sheehys
OISIN SHELLY Killenaule
BILLY TIERNEY Clonmel Commercials
