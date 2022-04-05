Search

07 Apr 2022

Four North players named in Tipperary minor football panel for 2022

The team plays Limerick in the first round of the championship in FBD Semple Stadium on Thursday April 14

The Tipperary minor football panel for 2022 has been named

The Tipperary minor football panel for 2022 has been named

The Tipperary Minor Footballers commence their Munster campaign on Thursday April 14th when they play Limerick in FBD Semple Stadium.

Manager John McNamara has today announced his panel of players, he has also announced Ballina clubman Charlie King as the captain for 2022.

Tipperary Minor Football Panel 2022:

JAMIE BERGIN JK Brackens

PETER BOLAND Moyle Rovers

CIARAN BYRNE Golden Kilfeacle

MICHAEL CAHILL JK Brackens

BEN CAREY Ballylooby Castlegrace

THOMAS CHARLES Clonmel Commercials

MARK CORCORAN Clonmel Commercials

ALEX CREED Clonmel Commercials

CHARLIE ENGLISH Ballyporeen

FIONN FITZGERALD Killenaule

DYLAN FOGARTY Boherlahan Dualla

JAKE FORRISTAL Moyle Rovers

LIAM FREANEY Kilsheelan Kilcash

CHARLIE GRACE Ballina

CONALL GROGAN Galtee Rovers

JOE HIGGINS Clonmel Commercials

DAITHI HOGAN St Patricks

CHARLIE KING (Captain) Ballina

DARRAGH LANDERS Clonmel Commercials

ROBBIE MCGRATH Galtee Rovers

CILLIAN MCNAMARA Clonmel Commercials

ALEX MCSHERRY Clonmel Commercials

ALEX MOLONEY Roscrea

DANNY MOORE Moyne Templetouhy

FINN NOLAN Killenaule

EOIN O’CONNELL Loughmore Castleiney

DARRAGH O’CONNOR Clonmel Commercials

TOMMY O’CONNOR Kilsheelan Kilcash

OISIN O’DONOGHUE Kilsheelan Kilcash

PADDY O’KEEFFE Moyle Rovers

MICHAEL O’REILLY Moyle Rovers

EANNA ORMOND Golden Kilfeacle

CILLIAN RYAN Ballina

OISIN RYAN Fr. Sheehys

OISIN SHELLY Killenaule

BILLY TIERNEY Clonmel Commercials

