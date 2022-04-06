VIDEO: Woodlock delighted with opening round win

James Wodlock has been appointed Tipperary minor hurling Manager
Tipperary minor hurling boss James Woodlock cut a satisfied figure in the aftermath of his sides opening round Munster Championship victory over Waterford on Tuesday evening. See interview below:
Tipperary defeated Waterford in Rd1 of the @MunsterGAA Minor Hurling Championship in Dungarvan this evening. After the game Tipperary manager James Woodlock gave Tipperary GAA his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/VJJ5USSznm— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) April 5, 2022
"We send big congratulations to our County Tipperary customer for picking them out so well on Wednesday", said a spokesperson for BoyleSports
Nenagh Garda station: Nenagh gardaí investigating a number of public order incidents in the district
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.