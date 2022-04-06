Nenagh gardaí appeal for witnesses after man injured in serious road accident
A man from Nenagh sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident that occurred on the main Nenagh to Cloughjordan road on last Monday afternoon.
The two-car collision happened at around 4.30pm and one of the drivers was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.
The gardaí in Nenagh confirmed that a male in one of the cars had sustained serious injuries.
A male in the other vehicle emerged from the accident relatively unscathed, they said.
The scene of the accident remained preserved into Tuesday morning while garda accident experts carried out an investigation.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda Station has issued an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward with information.
"We send big congratulations to our County Tipperary customer for picking them out so well on Wednesday", said a spokesperson for BoyleSports
Nenagh Garda station: Nenagh gardaí investigating a number of public order incidents in the district
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.