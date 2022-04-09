Nenagh gardaí renew phishing scam warning after money taken from woman's account
The gardaí in Nenagh have reiterated their call on people to be vigilant regarding phishing scams after a woman from the Nenagh area had €1,000 taken from her bank account last week when she interacted with a text from cyber criminals masquerading as her bank.
