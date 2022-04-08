Search

09 Apr 2022

Dromineer-based RNLI unit launches 130km charity cycle around Lough Derg

Dromineer-based RNLI unit launches 130km charity cycle around Lough Derg

RNLI lifeboat fundraising committee at the launch with sponsors Gillian O'Connor and Niamh O'Connor, Quigleys Bakery

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Apr 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Lough Derg RNLI has launched a major fundraising event to help it keep the lake safe for users.

The Lap the Lake RNLI Fundraising Cycle on May 8 will see cyclists start and finish at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Dromineer as they naviagte a 130kms around the lake.

The route aroundwill give participants the opportunity to delight in the outstanding beauty of the lake and River Shannon through counties Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

As part of the safety measures there will be first aid, out riders, marshals and bike maintenance provided throughout the course.

There will be a comfort stop at Le Bateau, Emerald Star Line in Portumna, where tea, coffee and lunch pack will be provided for participants.

Lough Derg Yacht Club is providing parking, toilet, and shower facilities for participants.

The €65 entry fee includes a t-shirt, goody bag, a reusable lifeboat water bottle and many other treats. A meal costing €10pp and bar facilities will be available at Lough Derg Yacht Club following the cycle.

The committee stress that the cycle is a non-competitive event.

Encouraging cycling enthusiasts to register, Niamh McCutcheon, chair of the fundraising branch, said: "It promises to be a fun day covering the very picturesque Lough Derg, an area for which our lifeboat volunteers provide a rescue service 24/7, 365 days of the year."

The cycle is being "widely supported all around the country," said Ms McCutcheon,

The closing date for registration is April 24.

For all details including on how to register, see the Eventbrite page www.eventbrite.co.uk/ e/rnli-lough-derg-charity-cycle-2022-lap-the-lake- tickets-200742755987?fbclid= IwAR1vJ73LvwpY6ZEqjIJcmaq5YaGL juMPR6sSVW7MLou- UfvfLxxbtW7o6u4

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media