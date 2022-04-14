Search

14 Apr 2022

Injury concerns for Tipp U20's ahead of Waterford clash

Enda Treacy

14 Apr 2022 11:58 AM

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary have incurred significant injury worries after their hard fought win over Kerry last Wednesday evening in the Munster U20 hurling championship.

In what turned out to be an intensely attritional game, Tipperary were heavily effected come the final whistle, with Michael Corcoran making way at half time after picking up a shoulder injury in the first half, while there was also late withdrawals for John Campion and substitute Conor McKelvey.

Speaking in the aftermath of the win over Kerry, Tipperary boss Brendan Cummins relayed the damage done to some of the players and their chances of featuring against the Deise next Wednesday.

"I'd say Mikey (Corcoran) could be in bother. We'll assess him overnight and tomorrow and see where he's at," he revealed.

"Conor McKelvey looks like he needs stitches in his hand and John Campion rolled his ankle towards the end there as well, so we've picked up a nice few injuries so we'll just have to wait and see.

"That's just the way it is in championship hurling, you're going to pick up injuries. But we have a deep panel which will be well tested now heading into the Waterford game."

