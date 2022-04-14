Upcoming Tipperary GAA club fixtures

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
14-04-2022 (Thu)
Loughmore Castleiney V Drom & Inch in The Ragg 6.45
Knock V Loughmore Castleiney in Clonmore 6.45
Killea V Knockshegowna in Ballingarry (North) 8.00
15-04-2022 (Fri)
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Thurles Sarsfields in Cloughjordan 12.00
JK Brackens V Borris-Ileigh in Templemore 6.00
Toomevara V Kiladangan in Toomevara 6.00
Newport V Ballina in Newport 6.00
Portroe V Moycarkey Borris in Portroe 6.45
Ballingarry V Arravale Rovers in O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry 6.45
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Boherlahan Dualla in Bansha 6.45
Lattin Cullen V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Lattin 6.45
Upperchurch Drombane V Cappawhite in Drombane 6.45
Fethard V Clonoulty Rossmore in Fethard 6.45
Solohead V Clerihan in Solohead 6.45
Thurles Gaels V Rosegreen in Kickham Park Thurles 6.45
Clonakenny V Éire Óg Annacarty in Clonakenny 7.00
Killenaule V St Mary’s in Killenaule 7.30
Cahir V Ballylooby Castlegrace in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.00
16-04-2022 (Sat)
Kilsheelan Kilcash V Moneygall in Kilsheelan 5.00
St Patrick’s V Killenaule in Cloneen 5.00
Nenagh Éire Óg V Clonoulty Rossmore in Nenagh 5.30
Lorrha V Silvermines in Lorrha 6.00
Cappawhite V Borrisokane in Cappawhite 6.00
Cashel King Cormacs V Holycross Ballycahill in Leahy Park 6.30
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Templederry Kenyons in Gortnahoe 6.30
Ballinahinch V Moyne Templetuohy in Shallee 6.30
Carrick Davins V Skeheenarinky in Davin Park, Carrick 6.30
JK Brackens V Drom & Inch in Templemore 6.30
Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Kilcommon 6.45
Father Sheehy’s V Clonmel Óg in Clogheen 7.00
18-04-2022 (Mon)
Moyle Rovers V Ballybacon Grange in Monroe 6.00
19-04-2022 (Tue)
Mullinahone V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Mullinahone 7.00
Mid Tipperary
16-04-2022 (Sat)
Division 1 Hurling League
Thurles Sarsfields V Moycarkey Borris in Outside Field Thurles 12.00
JK Brackens V Drom & Inch in Templemore 6.30
18-04-2022 (Mon)
Junior Hurling League Division 2
Clonakenny V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Gortnahoe 12.00
North Tipperary
13-04-2022 (Wed)
U19 B Football Championship Semi-Final
Portroe V Newport in Portroe 6.30
West Tipperary
19-04-2022 (Tue)
Junior B Hurling League
Golden Kilfeacle V Emly in Emly 7.00
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Solohead in Dundrum 7.00
Cappawhite V Sean Treacys in Cappawhite 7.00
Cashel King Cormacs V Rosegreen in Cashel 7.00
Clonoulty Rossmore V Éire Óg Annacarty in Clonoulty 7.00
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.