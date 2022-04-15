Deaths in Nenagh, April 15

Oliver Moroney (Jnr)

Carneybrack Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Predeceased by his beloved mother Terry. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne Marie and his cherished children Nathan, Olivia, Olly & Luke. Brother Declan, Uncle Donie, father in law Tom and family in Duniry, Aunts & Uncles, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Ollie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Carneybrack (E45 NN53) this Friday from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. His remains will arrive at St. Flannan's Church, Ardcroney on Saturday for Liturgy of the Word at 12 o'clock. followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o'clock.

John Nevin

Drummin Village, Nenagh, Tipperary / Lorrha, Tipperary

Late of Portland, Lorrha. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Attracta, his step sons Michael, Paddy and Brendan. His heartbroken parents Ann and John, brothers Robert and Brian, aunts Doreen, Kathleen and Phyllis, uncle Michael, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Sunday evening at his parents residence Portland Lorrha from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Monday morning to St Ruadhans Church, Lorrha for mass at 11am followed by removal to Shannon Crematorium for family cremation at 1pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. Please wear face coverings and no shaking of hands. John's family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Denis O'Meara

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Toomevara, Tipperary

Denis passed peacefully on the 13th April 2022 in the tender care of the staff of St. Vincent's Ward, the Mater Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ciara and adored dad of Grace. Cherished son of Christina and Martin, brother of James, Breda, Anne-Marie, Deirdre and Majella. Sadly missed by his family, brothers-in-law Eoghan, Brian, Fiachna and Ruadán, Brian's fiancée Becky, nieces Caoileann and Christina, nephews Ruairí, Jude, Finn and Daniel, extended family, his large circle of friends and his colleagues at Uniphar.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Flanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham (D14 W029) on Monday (18th April) from 1pm until 4pm. Funeral on Tuesday (19th April) in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon (D16 R799) arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery (D24 EP83).