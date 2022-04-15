Bonner names his Tipperary team for Waterford clash

Colm Bonner has named his first Tipperary championship team as his charges travel to Walsh Park this Sunday to take on Waterford in the Munster Hurling Championship.
The announcement has thrown up a few surprises with Dan McCormack and John McGrath being dropped to the bench from the last league game against Antrim.
In all, there are starting debut's for Craig Morgan and James Quigley in the full back line, while Alan Flynn and Dillon Quirke start at wing back and midfield respectively.
The game throws in at 2pm in Walsh Park, Waterford this Sunday.
