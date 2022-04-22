Search

22 Apr 2022

Nenagh Dance Club back on the floor with new season of classes

22 Apr 2022 10:15 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh Dance Club caters especially for adults who wish to learn how to dance (jive, waltz, foxtrot, quickstep, etc).

The emphasis is on fun and enjoyment as you learn, slowly but surely, in a very structured dance class. It is best if you bring a partner, but if you can’t we will arrange a partner for you.

The next dance course for beginners will commence on Monday, April 25.

Lessons will take place every Monday (8.30-10.30pm) in the Muintir na Tíre Hall, Ballycommon (just outside Nenagh). We would love to see you there.

So come along, have a cup of tea/coffee, meet new friends and enjoy the craic while learning the basic steps and routines.

Lessons for intermediates continue as usual every Wednesday (8pm-10pm) in the Aerobics Room, Nenagh Swimming Pool.
If you are interested in either of these dance courses, contact NDC at 087-4178311.

We would greatly appreciate your support.

