Woman stole food and drink from Birdhill shop because she was 'hungry and homeless'

A woman who stole food and drink did so because she was hungry and homeless, Nenagh District Court was told.

Ann Connors of 32 Millfield Manor, Newbridge, county Kildare, pleaded guilty to taking a bottle of Coke, a bottle of water and a packet of crisps and a sandwich, with a total value of €8, from Applegreen Service Station, Birdhill, on August 10, 2017.

The court heard Ms Connors had failed to appear in court on a number of occasions and bench warrants had had to be issued.

Defence counsel Nicholas Reville told the court that Ms Connors was a mother of four children.

He said that, at the time of the offence, Ms Connors had been homeless and had been in an abusive relationship, which she had now left, and was focusing on rearing her children. “It was basically subsidence. She was hungry,” he said.

The court heard that Ms Connors had 17 previous convictions, including 13 for theft.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Ms Connors €50 due to her previous 13 convictions for theft.